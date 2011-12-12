* Takeda to market Feraheme in Canada

* Amag to receive milestone payment of $3 mln

Dec 12 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc said Canadian health regulators approved Feraheme, its drug to treat anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease.

Feraheme, the company's key drug, will be marketed by Takeda Canada Inc, a unit of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd .

AMAG will receive a milestone payment of $3 million from Takeda upon the first commercial sale of Feraheme in Canada.

The U.S.-based company said marketing applications for ferumoxytol to treat anemia in chronic kidney disease patients are under review in other regions including Europe.

The drug has been available in the United States for more than two years, it added.

Shares of AMAG closed at $19.05 on Friday on Nasdaq.