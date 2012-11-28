BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 Amalgamated Appliance Holdings Ltd : * Says firm intention by bidvest to make an offer to buy entire issued share
capital of amap * Says bidvest offers R3.50 per ordinary share * Says bidvest confirmed has sufficient cash to pay for shares
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.