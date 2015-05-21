DUBAI May 21 Dubai's Amanat Holdings has bought a 4.14 percent stake in London-listed United Arab Emirates healthcare firm Al Noor Hospitals from Deutsche Bank for 250 million dirhams ($68.1 million), Amanat said on Thursday.

Amanat, which listed on Dubai's bourse last year, was set up to invest in education and healthcare businesses in the UAE and other Gulf states. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by William Maclean)