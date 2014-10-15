* Offer period to run until Nov. 4
* Company to use 70 pct of IPO cash to expand
(Adds detail, chairman quotes, context)
By Nadia Saleem
DUBAI, Oct 15 United Arab Emirates-based Amanat
Holdings, a healthcare and education start-up, will launch its
1.375 billion dirham ($374 million) initial public offer next
Monday, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The offer period for the flotation, in which 55 percent of
the company will be sold to investors at 1 dirham a share, will
run until Nov. 4, said the statement issued at a media event.
Amanat is the latest company to go public in the United Arab
Emirates, aiming to take advantage of a wave of optimism driving
the first listings after a near-five year hiatus in major
initial public offerings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
It follows the $1.58 billion flotation of Emaar Malls Group
which drew orders worth more than $47 billion although
the level of excitement from both investors and new companies
without a track record have raised concerns about an
overextension damaging the nascent market.
The euphoria around IPOs in the Middle East contrasts with
the picture in Europe, where a string of companies have had to
pull their listings this month, blaming tough market conditions.
SEEKING EXPANSION
Amanat's chairman, Faisal bin Juma Belhoul, dismissed the
concerns about greenfield companies - who use a flotation to
raise their initial capital - listing now in the UAE, insisting
it had the strategy and experience to match the success of Emaar
Properties, Dubai's largest firm by market value.
"Emaar was a greenfield company with a creative strategy and
vision and is today one of the leading companies in its sector
globally, so we are hopeful Amanat can follow similar footsteps
in being a pioneer in healthcare and education in the region and
potentially globally," Belhoul told reporters at the event.
Amanat will use 70 percent of the funds from the IPO to
invest in healthcare and education, expecting to buy stakes in
three to six companies in the next 12-24 months, Belhoul said.
The company is targeting majority or full control of the
firms it buys into, and an initial rate of return (IRR) on its
investments of around 15 percent, which will be distributed to
shareholders through dividends.
Twenty-five percent of the IPO cash will be dedicated to
social infrastructure, such as expanding real estate, with the
remainder allocated to an innovation fund, said Belhoul, who is
also founder and managing partner of Ithmar Capital.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are
joint coordinators of the IPO, with Emirates Financial Services
and National Bank of Abu Dhabi lead managers. Shuaa
Capital is offer manager.
(1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham)
(Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)