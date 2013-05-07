CLEVELAND Three women were rescued from a Cleveland home after roughly a decade of captivity. One of them was able to call police after a neighbour heard her cries for help and broke through a door.

Here is a transcript of her 911 call:

Amanda Berry: Hello, police, help me! I'm Amanda Berry. 911: You need police, fire, ambulance? Berry: I need police. 911: Okay, and what's going on there? Berry: I've been kidnapped and I've been missing for ten years, and I, I'm here, I'm free now. 911: Okay, and what's your address? Berry: 2207 Seymour Avenue. 911: 2207 Seymour, looks like you're calling me from 2210. Berry: Huh? 911: Looks like you're calling me from 2210. Berry: I can't hear you. 911: Looks like you're calling me from 2210 Seymour. Berry: I'm across the street, I'm using the phone. 911: Okay, stay there with those neighbours. Talk to the police when they get there. Berry: Okay(sobbing) 911: Okay. Talk to the police when they get there. Berry: Okay, Hello? 911: Yeah, talk to the police when they get there. Berry: Okay I need them right now I need them now. 911: We're going to send them as soon as we get a car open. Berry: No, I need them now before he gets back. 911: Alright. We're sending them, okay? Berry: Okay. I mean, 911: Who's the guy you're trying - who's the guy who went out? Berry: Ummm, his name is Ariel Castro. 911: Okay, how old is he? Berry: Uh he's like 52. 911: And, uh- Berry: And I'm Amanda Berry. I've been on the news for the last ten years with (unintelligible) Gina 911: I got - I got that, dear, I already, And you say, what was his name again? Berry: Uh, Ariel Castro. 911: And is he white, black or Hispanic? Berry: Um, Hispanic. 911: What's he wearing? Berry: (yelling) I don't know, because he's not here right now, that's why I ran away. 911: When he left, what was he wearing? Berry: (crying in background) Who knows! 911: The police are on their way. Talk to them when they get there. Berry: Huh? I, Okay. 911: I told you they're on their way. Talk to them when they get there, okay? Berry: Alright, okay. Bye.