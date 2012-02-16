NEW YORK Feb 16 Amanda Knox, the American woman cleared of murder in October by an Italian court, has sold her memoir to Harper Collins, a spokeswoman for the publishing house said on Thursday.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on financial terms of the deal or elaborate on the planned book, saying further details would be released in a statement on Friday.

Representatives for Knox, 24, declined to comment.

A bidding war broke out between U.S. publishers over the rights to any memoir written by Knox with a price tag tipped at around one million dollars, according to book industry insiders.

The book was considered a hot property because the world has yet to hear all the details from Knox on her imprisonment and murder trial since she was freed from an Italian jail last year.

An Italian court in October overturned Knox's 2009 conviction on a charge of killing her British housemate, 21-year-old Meredith Kercher.

Also cleared was Knox's boyfriend, Rafaele Sollecito, leaving Ivorian drifter Rudy Guede as the only person convicted in a killing investigators believe was carried out by more than one person.

Kercher's half-naked body was found with stab wounds and a deep gash in her throat, in the apartment she shared with Knox in Perugia, Italy.

Knox, a former University of Washington student, was released from custody following the ruling and returned home to Seattle, where she has largely avoided the public eye.