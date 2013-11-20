US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
Nov 20 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd : * Nomura raises price target to 376 rupees from 350 rupees; rating buy * Further company coverage
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.63 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)