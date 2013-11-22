Nov 22 Amarin :
* On November 21 received notification from FDA that it has not
accepted
amarin's appeal for review of vascepa on procedural grounds -
SEC filing
* Plans to continue to interact with the review division of the
FDA regarding
the snda and the spa
* Appeal is procedurally correct and that whether the anchor
spa agreement was
lawfully rescinded is a distinct legal issue
* Notified by the FDA that amarin's request for a meeting at a
high level
within FDA regarding the appeal was not granted
* Co would first need to address the matter at the division
level within FDA
* Source text for Eikon ()
* Further company coverage