June 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration,
responding to a lawsuit filed by Amarin Corp over
information the company wants to disseminate for its fish oil
drug, said it had no objection to Amarin sharing the data with
healthcare providers.
The FDA's letter to Amarin, dated June 8 and filed with a
U.S. District Court judge in New York, appears to undercut the
lawsuit, saying the small drugmaker should have come to the
agency with its concerns "as other pharmaceutical companies
sometimes do" before filing a complaint against it in court.
Amarin sells the fish oil drug Vascepa for lowering high
levels of the blood fat triglycerides, which has been linked to
heart disease. The company has not been allowed to claim it can
reduce heart attacks and other serious heart problems when taken
with cholesterol-lowering statins without proof from a large
heart safety study.
However, the FDA said it had no problem with Amarin
discussing information published on the drug in medical journals
or data from a series of clinical trials it has already
undertaken.
"FDA does not have concerns with much of the information you
proposed to communicate," said the letter to Amarin signed by
Janet Woodcock, director of the agency's Center for Drug
Evaluation and Research.
"FDA would not consider the dissemination of most of that
information to be false or misleading, and we do not intend to
rely on it as evidence that Vascepa is intended for a use that
would render Vascepa an unapproved new drug or misbranded," the
FDA letter to Amarin continued.
Under U.S. law, drug companies may only promote medicines
for uses approved by the FDA, even though doctors may prescribe
them in any way they see fit.
The Amarin lawsuit, which claims free speech violations, has
been watched by the industry for its potential to alter rules
for promoting so-called off-label uses for medicines.
Woodcock, in the letter, reminded Amarin that the FDA is
planning to issue new guidelines regarding the dissemination of
off-label information on medicines.
Woodcock also said Amarin would be free to make claims about
the drug that the agency might view as an unapproved use if the
company "were to repackage and re-label it as a dietary
supplement" rather than as a prescription medicine.
Amarin did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
Amarin shares closed down 4.8 percent at $2.37 on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Christian Plumb)