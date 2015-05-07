(Corrects name of court in paragraph 2 from federal appeals
court to federal court)
By Toni Clarke
May 7 Amarin Corp Plc, an Irish
drugmaker trying to expand the market for its fish-oil pill, has
sued the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for restricting its
right to promote the drug for unapproved, or off-label, use.
The lawsuit, filed on Thursday in federal court in New York,
argues that the FDA's ban on drug company promotions of their
products for unapproved uses violates Amarin's right to free
speech under the First Amendment. Amarin is represented by
eminent U.S. constitutional lawyer Floyd Abrams.
It is the first lawsuit of its kind against the FDA since
2012, when a U.S. court overturned the conviction of a drugs
salesman, Alfred Caronia, caught talking to physicians about
off-label uses of the narcolepsy drug Xyrem. It ruled that the
First Amendment protected truthful and non-misleading off-label
speech.
"Over the last 10 years the Supreme Court ... has provided
more protection for commercial speech than had been the case
before and has been more willing to conclude that commercial
speech was protected, even though there were substantial
arguments to the contrary," said Abrams, a partner at Cahill
Gordon & Reindel LLP.
Amarin sells Vascepa, a fish-oil pill approved by the FDA to
treat patients with exceptionally high levels of blood fats
known as triglycerides that have been linked to diabetes, kidney
failure and pancreatic cancer.
Amarin also wants to market the drug for patients with high,
but not exceptionally high, triglyceride levels. It applied to
the FDA for permission to do so based on the results of a trial
that showed Vascepa lowered triglycerides in this group.
Amarin's hypothesis, shared by some physicians, is that
lowering triglycerides reduces the risk of heart attack. The
company is conducting a trial to evaluate whether that is the
case. The results are expected in 2018.
The company had wanted in the meantime to market the pill
simply as a triglyceride-lowering agent, but an FDA advisory
panel recommended it not be approved for the broader population
until the results of the trial were in. Last month the agency
rejected the company's application, prompting the lawsuit.
The FDA said previously it had crafted the restrictions on
off-label promotion to protect public health after drug
companies were repeatedly found pushing products for uses for
which there was no scientific evidence to show they were safe
and effective.
Amarin insists the information it wants to provide is both
factual and not misleading. And it argues that while some
doctors may not want the information, those that do should be
allowed to get it.
An FDA spokeswoman, Andrea Fischer, said the agency "does
not comment on pending litigation."
