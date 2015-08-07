Aug 7 A U.S. judge has barred the U.S. Food and Drug Administration from stopping Irish drugmaker Amarin Corp from promoting its fish oil drug off label, ruling that the company is protected by the First Amendment.

The preliminary order by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan on Friday means that Amarin can promote the pill to doctors for off-label use as long as it does so truthfully. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)