(Updates share price, adds statement from Amarin, background
from ruling)
By Brendan Pierson
Aug 7 A U.S. judge on Friday barred the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration from stopping Irish drugmaker
Amarin Corp from promoting its fish oil drug for
off-label uses, saying the company is protected by the First
Amendment.
The pharmaceutical industry has been watching this case
because it is one of the first to raise a First Amendment
argument in defense of promoting drugs for uses the FDA has not
approved. Shares of Amarin rose 12 percent on Nasdaq.
The order by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in
Manhattan means Amarin can promote its Vascepa pill to doctors
for off-label use as long as it does so truthfully.
Friday's decision is a preliminary injunction, not a final
order. However, Engelmayer said in granting the injunction that
Amarin was likely to prevail.
The FDA has approved Vascepa to treat patients with very
high levels of blood fats known as triglycerides that have been
linked to diabetes, kidney failure and pancreatic cancer.
Amarin also wants to market the pill to doctors for patients
who have more moderately elevated levels of triglycerides
despite already taking statins, another type of drug that lowers
blood fats.
The FDA has not approved this use, but doctors are allowed
to prescribe drugs for any condition. Amarin sued the FDA in May
shortly after the agency refused to approve the drug for statin
patients.
Amarin has said that it plans to promote Vascepa for statin
patients by telling doctors about recent clinical findings
supporting the off-label use. It has agreed to disclose to
doctors that the use is not approved by the FDA, according to
Friday's decision.
Amarin called the decision a "victory aimed at improved
patient care" in a statement and said it would begin promoting
Vascepa for statin patients as soon as possible.
An FDA spokeswoman declined to comment on the decision.
Courts have considered First Amendment protection for
off-label marketing before.
In 2012, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned
the conviction of a drug sales representative for off-label
marketing, but it remained unclear whether that decision
protected truthful off-label marketing in all cases. Engelmayer
ruled Friday that it did.
The 2nd Circuit decision is binding in New York, Connecticut
and Vermont. No other appellate court has ruled on the issue.
The case is Amarin Pharma Inc v. U.S. Food and Drug
Administration, Southern District of New York, No. 1:15-cv-3588.
(Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Bill Rigby)