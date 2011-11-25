* FDA accepts AMR101's marketing application
Nov 25 Biopharmaceutical company Amarin
Corp said U.S health regulators have accepted the
marketing application for its heart pill and set an eight-month
review period.
Amarin shares, which have lost 44 percent in the last three
months, rose 7 percent to $7.31 as U.S. Food and Drug
Administration's decision kept alive the company's hope of
finding a suitor.
Roth Capital Partners analyst Joseph Pantginis, who was
expecting this decision, recommended buying Amarin shares based
on strong late-stage trial results and possible acquisition.
MKM Partners analyst Jon LeCroy also said the decision was
on expected lines, and the next catalyst for the company will be
the data from a 40-week trial, in December.
The pill gives the Nasdaq-listed Irish company ammunition to
take on GlaxoSmithKline Plc's popular heart pill Lovaza.
Both drugs contain omega-3 fatty acids, the heart-protecting
chemicals found in fish oil, and are designed to treat patients
with very high levels of triglycerides, a blood fat that
contributes to heart disease alongside cholesterol.
Amarin, which submitted its new drug application on Sept.
26, is also testing its drug in a wider patient population with
high triglyceride levels who are also receiving statins.
Separately, the company said one of its directors, David
Feigal, resigned citing other commitments.
