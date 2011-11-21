BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's Amata Corp :

* Aims for at least 20 percent growth in land sales to 1,800 rais in 2012 due to continued growth in the car industry, Chief Operating Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters

* Says likely to miss its 2011 revenue target of 4 billion baht, lower than 2010, but depends on fourth-quarter sales

* Says Japanese clients in the auto sector buying more land in the fourth quarter while floods in central provinces prompt some investors to shift to new locations at its estates in eastern provinces of Rayong and Chonburi, which are unaffected by flood (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)