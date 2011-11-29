BANGKOK Nov 29 Thailand's Amata Corp :

* Expects 2012 land sales growth of more than 30 percent to 2,000 rais, due to strong demand from new and existing customers in the car industry, Chief Operating Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters

* Expects 2012 revenue of about 5 billion baht ($160 million) versus about 3-4 billion baht in 2011

* Says in talks with potential customers in the auto sector

* The company had forecast 2012 land sales growth of at least 20 percent ($1 = 31.28 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)