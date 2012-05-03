BANGKOK May 3 Amata Corp Pcl :
* Raises its 2012 revenue target to almost 10 billion baht
($324.04 million) after the company revises up its selling
prices on land sales to reflect strong demand in the auto
sector, Chief Operating Officer Viboon Kromadit told reporters
* Maintains its 2012 land sales target of about 3,000 rais
(480 hectares) versus 1,556 rais last year; but may raise its
land sales target in the second half after the second quarter
performance
* Has strong land sales of more than 900 rais in the first
quarter and expect strong growth to continue in the second
quarter($1 = 30.86 baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Eric Meijer)