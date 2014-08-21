BANGKOK Aug 21 Thailand's largest industrial
estate developer, Amata Corp, said on Thursday its
Vietnam unit will postpone an initial public offering on the
Thai bourse until the middle of 2015 from the third quarter of
2014.
The postponement was the result of the delay in receiving
approval from Vietnam to set up a second industrial estate in
the country, Somhatai Panichewa, chief executive of Amata VN
told reporters.
"The delay in approval makes it unnecessary for us to spend
money this year," Somhatai said, adding the proceeds from the
IPO would be used to develop its second industrial land in
Vietnam.
Earlier, Amata signed a contract with a Vietnamese local
government to develop Long Thanh industrial estate, which covers
1,285 hectares in an area near Ho Chi Minh City, to serve
growing demand for investment in the Southeast Asian country.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplagngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)