BANGKOK May 18 Thailand's developer Amata VN
Pcl said on Wednesday it planned to spend $200
million this year on developing two industrial estates in
Vietnam to meet robust demand for investments from foreign
investors
The two sites are Amata City Bien Hoa, its first project in
Vietnam and a high technology industrial park called Amata City
Long Thanh near Ho Chi Minh City.
Amata VN, one of top three foreign-owned industrial park
developers in Vietnam, has spent $60 million on Bien Hoa, chief
executive officer Somhatai Panichewa told reporters.
The company has signed contracts to sell 7.4 hectares of
land in the first quarter, or 30 percent of this year's target,
she said.
The company received a licence in 2015 to develop the second
estate Long Thanh on 410 hectares of land, which is expected to
be ready for investors in 2017, she said.
Communist Vietnam is one of major investment destinations in
Southeast Asia with foreign direct investments of $4 billion in
the first three months of 2016 and rising to $5 billion in
April, the Thai firm said refering to data from the Vietnam
government.
Amata VN also applied for another two licences to develop
two projects and is expected to receive the licences in the
third quarter, the company has said.
In a separate development, Siam Commercial Bank
officially opened its branch in Ho Chi Minh City this week, the
second Thai bank operating in Vietnam, Thailand's third-largest
lender said in a statement on Wednesday.
SCB received a 99-year license from the State Bank of
Vietnam, it said.
($1 = 35.6000 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Keith Weir)