MELBOURNE Feb 22 Coca-Cola Amatil , Australia's top soft drinks bottler, reported full-year earnings close to analysts' forecasts and said the Australian business expects to be able to deliver volume and revenue growth this year despite weak consumer spending and poor weather in some states.

Indonesia had made a strong start to the year, the company said.

Reported full-year net profit rose 19 percent to A$591.8 million from A$497.3 million.

Excluding one-off items, earnings rose 5 percent to A$532 million, close to analyst forecasts for A$536 million, according to a Reuters survey of 3 analysts. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)