TORONTO, June 14 Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc said on Tuesday that proposed board nominee Paul McFeeters was unable to serve due to personal reasons.

McFeeters cited reasons unrelated to the company, Amaya said in a press release. The company's plan is for media and broadcast industry consultant David Lazzarato to fill the role.

Amaya, which owns the gambling website PokerStars, is weighing its future after its former chief executive offered to take the company private.

McFeeters' name will remain on the ballot because Amaya already sent the management circular detailing the board election process to shareholders.

The meeting is scheduled for June 28.

Investors will be expecting an update from Amaya on the proposal from former Chief Executive Officer David Baazov, who took an indefinite leave of absence in March to defend himself against insider trading charges filed in Quebec.

