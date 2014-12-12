TORONTO Dec 12 Amaya Gaming Group Inc
said late on Thursday that the company and its officers are
cooperating with Quebec securities regulator AMF in an
investigation regarding trading activities in Amaya securities.
On Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Autorité
des Marchés Financiers (AMF) raided the Montreal area offices of
Amaya, Canadian investment bank Canaccord Genuity, and
insurance firm Manulife Financial regarding the probe.
The Montreal-based company said the probe is related to
trading activities in Amaya shares surrounding the corporation's
acquisition of Oldford Group in 2014.
Earlier this summer, Montreal-based Amaya closed on the $4.9
billion takeover of Oldford Group, operator of online gambling
website PokerStars, just as several U.S. states have begun to
move on legislation to legalize online gambling.
Manulife and Canaccord could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Amaya said to its knowledge the probe does not involve any
allegations of wrongdoing by the company. It said it will
continue to cooperate, if and as requested, consistent with its
practice to always cooperate with regulatory authorities.
It said the probe has had no impact on Amaya's business
operations, employees or companies.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)