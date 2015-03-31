March 31 Canadian gaming company Amaya Inc
reported a near eight-fold rise in quarterly adjusted
profit, helped mainly by the acquisition of PokerStars.
Amaya's adjusted profit rose to C$85.7 million ($67.3
million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter
ended Dec. 31, from C$11.1 million, or 12 Canadian cents per
share, a year earlier.
The Montreal, Quebec-based company's revenue rose nearly 10
times to C$368.6 million.
($1 = 1.2740 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Manya Venkatesh in
Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)