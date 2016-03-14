March 14 Amaya Inc , the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, due to the impact of a lower Canadian dollar and product rollout challenges.

Net los from continuing operations was C$15.8 million, or a loss of 7 Canadian cents per share, compared with net earnings from continuing operations of C$35.6 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 14.8 percent to C$389.5 million from C$339.4 million. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)