March 22 Canada's Amaya Inc ,
owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt,
reported fourth-quarter profit ahead of estimates as it added
more customers and cut costs.
Amaya said it expects adjusted profit of $1.94-$2.13 per
share in 2017, higher than the $1.88 per share it earned last
year.
Customer registrations increased by 2.6 million to about 108
million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, the company said on
Wednesday.
Amaya's financial expenses fell nearly 28 percent to $36.6
million.
The company's net income from continuing operations was
about $45 million, or 23 cents per share, compared with a loss
of $15.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Amaya reported a profit of 53 cents per
share, higher than analysts' average estimate of 50 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amaya's revenue rose nearly 6 percent to $310.4 million.
