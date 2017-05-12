(Adds details)
May 12 Canada's Amaya Inc , the
owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt,
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it added
more customers.
Amaya said the number of its active customers rose 5 percent
to about 2.7 million in the first quarter ended March 31.
Customer registrations increased by 3 million during the
quarter to 111 million.
Amaya also backed its full-year revenue and profit
forecasts.
The company's net income rose to $65.8 million, or 33 cents
per share in the first quarter, from $55.5 million, or 28 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Amaya reported a profit of 56 cents per
share, beating analysts' average estimate of 52 cents, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $317.3 million. Analysts on
average had expected $316.7 million.
Amaya had said in March it had found "material weaknesses"
in internal controls over financial reporting as of Dec. 31.
The company said on Friday it was correcting the
deficiencies, and that the process would be complete by the end
of the current quarter.
Amaya also said it would change its corporate name to "The
Stars Group Inc."
