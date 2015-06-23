SYDNEY, June 23 Mobile phone services provider amaysim Australia Ltd, which sells access to Singapore Telecommunications's Optus network without locking customers into contracts, plans to raise A$207 million ($159 million) through an initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Tuesday.

The listing may mark a turnaround in the Australian IPO market, which has hit a speedbump in 2015 amid a persistently volatile equity market. In the past three weeks, Australia and New Zealand have seen some five listings worth more than A$2.4 billion pulled, Reuters calculations showed.

In a prospectus filed on Tuesday, amaysim said it hoped to sell 115 million shares for A$1.80, totalling A$207 million, for a 65.3 percent stake in the company, while founders, existing investors and employee shareholders would hold the rest.

Sovereign fund The Libyan Investment Authority is selling its 11.3 percent stake in the IPO, the prospectus showed, without specifying when or how much that fund had invested in amaysim initially.

The document said the company, which opened for business in 2010 and has 700,000 customers, had not reported a profit for the past three years, but expected net profit of A$20.4 million in the 2015 financial year. It said the company expected revenue to nearly double to A$213.1 million in 2015 from A$128.1 million in the previous year.

The total value of Australian IPOs tumbled to $327 million in the first quarter of 2015 from $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. The average IPO size fell to $30 million from $270 million over the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The joint lead managers for the sale are Goldman Sachs and Macquarie Capital.

The shares are scheduled to list on the Australian Securities Exchange on July 15.

($1 = 1.2980 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)