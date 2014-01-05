By Mark Weinraub and Alexandra Valencia
CHICAGO/QUITO Jan 4 Amazon.com founder
Jeff Bezos was airlifted from a cruise ship by the Ecuadorean
Navy after suffering a kidney stone attack in the Galapagos
Islands on New Year's Day.
"Galapagos: five stars. Kidney stones: zero stars," Bezos
said in an e-mail provided by Amazon in response to a Reuters
request for comment.
Ecuador's navy said Bezos was aboard a ship traveling
between the islands of Floreana and Santa Cruz, both famed for
their wildlife, when the attack struck in the mid-afternoon.
A navy helicopter met the ship at Santa Cruz and flew him
about 20 miles (32 kms) to his private jet on nearby Baltra
island. From there, Bezos was flown to the United States for
"emergency surgery", the navy said in a statement.
"He had to be attended to in the shortest possible time,"
the statement said. The Galapagos lie about 600 miles west off
the Ecuadorean coast.
Juan Carlos Ibarra, a lieutenant with the navy's air force,
was the helicopter pilot who flew the airlift.
"They informed us when the ship was arriving in Academy Bay
at Santa Cruz island," Ibarra told Reuters by telephone.
"We landed our helicopter on a football pitch there ... they
told us that a doctor had already gone in boat to treat him
onboard the yacht ... They stabilized him and took him to the
United States. He was conscious, but he was on a drip."
The navy said in its statement that Ibarra, as well as the
helicopter co-pilot and flight engineer, had received messages
of thanks from the relatives and associates of Bezos, whom it
described as "such a prestigious, world famous businessman".
Galapagos National Park draws many wealthy and famous
visitors among the roughly 180,000 tourists who visit every year
to gape at the archipelago's rich but fragile biodiversity.
Bezos, 49, is the 19th richest person in the world,
according to Forbes magazine, with a fortune of $25 billion.
Since founding Amazon in his own garage near Seattle in
1994, Bezos has built the online bookseller into the world's
largest internet retailer, a consumer electronics giant with its
Kindle e-reader and is pioneering 'cloud', or internet-based
computing.
Last year Bezos made a splash when he bought the Washington
Post for $250 million.