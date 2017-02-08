An Amazon package is seen after being delivered in London, Britain February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON Amazon said on Wednesday it had expanded its AmazonFresh food delivery service in Britain to 260 postal areas, making it available in selected parts of the southern England county of Hampshire for the first time.

Amazon launched AmazonFresh in the UK last June, starting with 69 London postcodes and expanding to 190 Greater London and Surrey postcodes last September.

AmazonFresh offers same day delivery, with one-hour delivery slots seven days a week. Its launch has increased the pressure on Britain's traditional big supermarkets.

"We've received positive feedback since the service launched," said Ajay Kavan, vice president of AmazonFresh.

The firm said last June it planned a "methodical and considered" UK rollout of the service.

