By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, March 7
LONDON, March 7 Amazon's tax affairs could come
under more scrutiny in Britain, tax experts said, after a judge
questioned whether it really was organized in the tax efficient
way it said it was.
The ruling comes as big technology groups, including Amazon,
face increasing scrutiny in Britain over their tax practices.
A UK judge ruled earlier this month that Amazon had
infringed the trademark of soap maker Lush by posting
advertisements on Google mentioning "Lush soap" and by offering
customers who searched for "Lush soap" on its own website a list
of options.
Since Lush products were not available on Amazon's UK
website - on the manufacturer's insistence - the judge ruled
customers could be confused.
Amazon did not respond to requests for comment. Lush said it
welcomed the ruling.
In addition to denying infringement, Amazon said only its
main European operating subsidiary, Luxembourg-based Amazon EU
Sarl., and not the group's UK subsidiary, Amazon.co.uk Ltd,
should be a defendant.
Amazon argued Amazon.co.uk Ltd had no case to answer because
Amazon EU Sarl ran the UK business from Luxembourg, and that the
British subsidiary simply provided services such as warehousing
to the Amazon group.
This structure is also the basis of Amazon's claim that its
retail business doesn't have a tax residence in Britain - and
that therefore, all revenues and profits should be declared in
low-tax Luxembourg.
But the judge said Amazon's depiction of the role of the UK
unit was "wholly unreal and divorced from the commercial reality
of the situation".
David Quentin, a lawyer with Stone King who has advised
campaign group the Tax Justice Network, said the 'tortfeasance'
rules that applied in the Lush case were different to those that
govern tax cases.
Hence, the ruling previously reported in Private Eye
magazine did not set a precedent that would overturn Amazon's
tax arrangements, he said.
However, Ray McCann, a former tax inspector who works with
law firm Pinsent Masons, said the ruling could encourage the tax
authority, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, to take a closer
look at Amazon's structure.
"Since who does what is key to an analysis of a company's
tax status, and Amazon's "who was responsible for what"
arguments were not accepted by the court, it could mean that
HMRC might look more critically at what Amazon has been saying,"
he said.
HMRC declined comment.