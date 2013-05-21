By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO May 21 Amazon.com Inc
has been given a security clearance by the U.S. government that
will make it easier for federal agencies to use its cloud
computing services.
Amazon Web Services, known as AWS, was certified to operate
as a cloud service provider for three years under the
government's new FedRAMP program. The accreditation covers all
AWS data centers in the United States, the company said on
Tuesday.
"This will cut the cost and time for agencies to deploy our
systems," said Teresa Carlson, vice president of Worldwide
Public Sector at AWS. "It cuts costs for AWS too."
Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, has moved
aggressively into the business of renting remote computing,
storage and other IT services in recent years through AWS.
The business has been a hit with startups, but the company
is now going after big corporations and government agencies, a
much larger opportunity. However, these organizations are more
demanding, especially on issues like security and regulatory
Last year, the U.S. government launched FedRAMP to
standardize and streamline security assessments of cloud
services. Before this program, if a vendor wanted to sell IT
services to a government agency it had to obtain authorization
for each separate project, slowing down the process and making
it more expensive.
Under FedRAMP, AWS will be able to get approved for a
government agency once and then its services can be used many
times on multiple projects by that agency.
AWS said it received its three-year clearance through the
Department of Health and Human Services. The certification
covers this agency and all its operational divisions which
include the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of
Health.