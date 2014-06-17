Dutch judge bars Apple from replacing faulty iPads with refurbished units
Apple Inc must replace faulty iPads exchanged under its Apple Care warranty program with new products rather than refurbished ones, a Dutch judge ruled earlier this month.
AT&T Inc will exclusively carry Amazon.com Inc's long-rumored smartphone that is expected to be launched on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the plans. (r.reuters.com/gav22w)
Amazon.com revived speculation about its next major product earlier this month, using a mysterious YouTube video and website post to announce a June 18 "launch event" in Seattle to be hosted by Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.
The Journal and several tech blogs have reported that the internet retailer may be working on a phone with a three-dimensional display.
Rumors of an Amazon-designed smartphone have circulated for years, though executives have played down ambitions to leap into a heavily competitive and increasingly saturated market dominated by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
AT&T was the exclusive partner of Apple Inc when it launched the iPhone in 2007.
AT&T declined to comment, while Amazon could not be reached immediately.
Shares of both companies were little changed in premarket trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
