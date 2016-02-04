Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), the world's No. 1 online retailer, has renewed its long-running credit card relationship with JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), a spokesman for Amazon said on Thursday.

The Amazon Chase credit card, which runs on Visa Inc's (V.N) payment network service, provides shoppers on Amazon.com with instant savings of 3 percent, amongst other benefits.

The Amazon spokesman declined to elaborate on details of the renewed relationship with JPMorgan.

At least one other card issuer was also interested in a tie-up with Amazon for payment cards, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day, citing people familiar with the matter.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Robin Paxton)