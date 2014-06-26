Indian gold jewellers stock up with eye on festive demand
BENGALURU/MUMBAI Gold prices in India were at a premium this week as jewellers raised purchases ahead of a key festival, while higher prices kept bullion demand in check elsewhere in Asia.
Infosys Ltd co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy is close to entering into an e-commerce joint venture in India with Amazon.com Inc through his investment firm, Catamaran Ventures, India's Economic Times reported.
Catamaran confirmed the planned venture with Amazon Asia, the business daily reported on Thursday.
Amazon and Catamaran were not immediately available for comment.
Catamaran will hold a 51 percent stake in the business, as required under India's foreign direct investment rules, the newspaper reported, citing sources.
Murthy built up Infosys into one of India's top outsourcing service companies. He stepped down as executive chairman of the company earlier this month.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
BENGALURU/MUMBAI Gold prices in India were at a premium this week as jewellers raised purchases ahead of a key festival, while higher prices kept bullion demand in check elsewhere in Asia.
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s monetary policy committee cited upside risks to inflation arising from price pressure excluding food and fuel as the main reason for keeping its policy rate unchanged, according to minutes of its April meeting released on Thursday.