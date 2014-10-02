A just-delivered Amazon box is seen on a counter in Golden, Colorado August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

Online retailer Amazon.com Inc plans to sell packaged food and beverages in India from mid-October, the Economic Times reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Amazon, which has already started accepting bookings for Coca-Cola Zero - the beverage's low-calorie variant, will eventually start selling fresh food in India, the ET said. (bit.ly/1BAIAtJ)

Amazon is already in talks with brands like Kelloggs and Cornitos, the paper said.

Amazon India did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Amazon, which opened its Indian website last June, has drawn up the battle lines by slashing prices, launching same-day delivery, adding new product categories and embarking on a high-voltage advertisement campaign.

In July, Amazon said it will invest a further $2 billion in India after the country's largest e-tailer Flipkart attracted $1 billion of fresh funds, raising the stakes in a nascent but fast-growing e-commerce sector.

