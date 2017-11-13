FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series
#Technology News
November 13, 2017 / 6:34 PM / in 5 minutes

Amazon to produce 'Lord of the Rings' television series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Monday said it bought the global television rights to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ for a series to premiere on its streaming service Prime Video.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France, February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The move underscores a shift by Amazon to produce shows with broader appeal than in the past, to encourage more people to sign up for its shopping and streaming club Prime.

Amazon said the series will explore new storylines that precede author J.R.R. Tolkien’s ‘The Fellowship of the Ring,’ the first installment in the famed fantasy trilogy.

Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
