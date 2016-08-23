Amazon.com's logo is seen at Amazon Japan's office building in Tokyo, Japan, August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Amazon.com Inc is working on a music subscription service that would cost about $5 a month and would only work on its Echo hardware, tech news website Recode reported, citing sources.

Amazon would like to launch the services in September, but has not finalized deals with major music labels and publishers, Recode reported. (on.recode.net/2bJIM5z)

Amazon was preparing to launch a standalone music streaming subscription service at $9.99 per month, in line with major rivals, Reuters reported in June, citing sources.

The Recode report said one sticking point, sources say, is whether Amazon will sell the cheaper service for $4 or $5 a month.

Amazon was not immediately available to comment.

(Corrects first paragraph to show Recode report based on sources, not Amazon statement.)

