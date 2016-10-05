Renault stops production at some sites after cyber attack
PARIS French carmaker Renault stopped production at several sites on Saturday to prevent the spread of a global cyber attack that hit its computer systems, a spokesman said.
Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Wednesday launched a new feature for its U.S. Prime members called Prime Reading, which provides members a selection of reading materials that includes Kindle books and magazines at no additional cost.
Prime Reading would not require members to own a Kindle e-reader or a Fire tablet but can be accessed through a Kindle app on iOS and Android devices.
Prime, which is Amazon's $99-a-year loyalty program, allows members to get free one-day or two-day delivery service with no limit on order size, early access to some deals and unlimited access to Prime Video.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)
BARI, Italy Financial leaders of seven leading world economies will pledge stronger cooperation against cyber crime on Saturday and not to use foreign exchange to gain competitive advantage, but stick to their cautious wording on trade, a draft communique showed.