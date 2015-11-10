An ''Amazon Fresh'' delivery truck is seen parked in Brooklyn, New York, August 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it will expand its restaurant delivery service to Los Angeles after having recently launched that business in Portland and Seattle.

"In the couple of months we have been running, we are seeing a steady growth of regulars who are using the service over and over again," Gus Lopez, General Manager, Amazon Restaurants, told Reuters.

The service, which debuted in Seattle in September and Portland in October, will begin in Los Angeles on Tuesday in areas like West Los Angeles, with plans to expand to additional neighborhoods like Beverly Hills.

Customers can order prepared food from restaurants including Umami Burger and Baby Blues BBQ and local stores such as Sprouts Farmers Market Inc and Bristol Farms.

The company offers the service to Amazon Prime members, which allows them to view the menus from participating restaurants, place orders on the Prime Now app and track their delivery.

Prime Now, which is available in 20 U.S. markets, promises one- and two-hour delivery of tens of thousands of products and the new meal service is another way to add value to Amazon's growing $99-a year Prime membership program.

In some cases Amazon has partnered with restaurants which prefer delivering the food. In other cases it will use its own in-house delivery system.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago Editing by W Simon)