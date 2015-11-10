Nov 10 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday
it will expand its restaurant delivery service to Los Angeles
after having recently launched that business in Portland and
Seattle.
"In the couple of months we have been running, we are seeing
a steady growth of regulars who are using the service over and
over again," Gus Lopez, General Manager, Amazon Restaurants,
told Reuters.
The service, which debuted in Seattle in September and
Portland in October, will begin in Los Angeles on Tuesday in
areas like West Los Angeles, with plans to expand to additional
neighborhoods like Beverly Hills.
Customers can order prepared food from restaurants including
Umami Burger and Baby Blues BBQ and local stores such as Sprouts
Farmers Market Inc and Bristol Farms.
The company offers the service to Amazon Prime members,
which allows them to view the menus from participating
restaurants, place orders on the Prime Now app and track their
delivery.
Prime Now, which is available in 20 U.S. markets, promises
one- and two-hour delivery of tens of thousands of products and
the new meal service is another way to add value to Amazon's
growing $99-a year Prime membership program.
In some cases Amazon has partnered with restaurants which
prefer delivering the food. In other cases it will use its own
in-house delivery system.
