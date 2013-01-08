By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 ChannelAdvisor said on
Tuesday that client sales growth on Amazon.com Inc's
and eBay Inc's online marketplaces slowed in December.
ChannelAdvisor reported that client sales on Amazon.com grew
29.8 percent in December, compared with the same month last
year. That year-over-year growth rate was down from November's
rate of 43.7 percent.
ChannelAdvisor also reported that client sales on eBay.com
rose 22.2 percent in December, compared with a year earlier.
November's growth was 27.4 percent.
ChannelAdvisor helps merchants sell more on websites such as
Amazon.com, eBay.com and Google Inc's shopping site.
Investors watch the firm's data closely because it provides an
early window into the performance of the leading U.S. e-commerce
companies.
The December results suggest a slowdown from Thanksgiving
and the days following, which include crucial holiday shopping
days known as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
For the five-day period from Thanksgiving through Cyber
Monday, which ChannelAdvisor calls the "Cyber Five," client
sales on eBay.com rose 38.3 percent compared with the same days
in 2011. Client sales on Amazon.com jumped 37.7 percent over
that five-day period.
The holiday shopping seasons online got off to a strong
start, but weakened after that. Online spending grew 14 percent
for the whole season, compared with an estimate of 16 percent
before the season began, according to comScore Inc.
ComScore blamed the sluggishness on weaker consumer
confidence declines fueled by prolonged fiscal cliff
negotiations by U.S. politicians to avoid tax hikes and spending
cuts that many feared would cause a recession.