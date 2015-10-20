Oct 20 Amazon.com Inc said it is
creating 100,000 seasonal jobs across its network of fulfillment
and sortation centers in the United States to meet increased
customer demand during the holiday season.
Amazon has hired more than 25,000 full-time employees since
August to prepare for the 2015 holiday season, the company said
in a statement.
"Following last year's holiday season, tens of thousands of
seasonal employees found regular, full-time roles with Amazon,"
said Mike Roth, Amazon's vice president of North America
operations.
The company had created 80,000 seasonal jobs last holiday
season.
Amazon has more than 90,000 full-time employees across its
more than 50 fulfillment and 20 sortation centers in the United
States.
