(Corrects deal's mpact on Amazon video library in 1st
paragraph; deal adds about 3,000 movies, does not double the
library)
* Deal adds about 3,000 titles to Amazon streaming video
library
* Amazon's Prime Instant Video library has doubled in about
a year
* Deal comes as Netflix exclusive agreement with Epix set to
end
* Shares of Netflix fall
Sept 4 Amazon Inc and Epix struck a
deal that adds about 3,000 movies to Amazon's video streaming
library, ramping up competition with the likes of Netflix and
Apple Inc.
The agreement gives Amazon Prime Instant Video subscribers
access to such movies as "The Avengers," "Iron Man 2" and "The
Hunger Games" from Epix studio partners: Viacom Inc's
Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures, and Lions Gate
Entertainment Corp.
The announcement on Tuesday comes as Epix's 2010 deal with
Netflix, which pays $200 million a year for the rights to stream
Epix movies to its U.S. customers, expires in this month.
Netflix shares were down 7.8 percent at $55.03 in
afternoon trading.
"It gives Amazon Prime members a lot less reason to also
have a Netflix subscription," R. J. Hottovy, an analyst with
Morningstar, said of the Amazon-Epix deal.
A email sent to Netflix seeking comment was not immediately
returned.
Amazon did not disclose the terms of the deal, but the
company is "investing hundreds of millions of dollars to expand
the Prime Instant Video library," Bill Carr, vice president of
video and music at Amazon, said in a statement.
Apple was also circling Epix. Earlier this year Apple began
talks with Epix as it builds out its content offering for its
products, including a widely expected full-fledged TV set.
.
The deal with Epix, which brings Amazon's library to more
than 25,000 titles, comes as Amazon is expected to unveil a new
version of its Kindle Fire tablet this week.
Apple is holding a major event on Sept. 12 and is expected
to take the wraps off its latest iPhone.
(Reporting By Jennifer Saba and Liana Baker; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek and John Wallace)