SAN FRANCISCO, June 4 Amazon.com Inc
revived speculation about its next major product on Wednesday,
using a mysterious YouTube video and website post to tease a
June 18 "launch event" in Seattle to be hosted by CEO Jeff
Bezos.
The 50-second video posted by Amazon featured people staring
downward at something just off-camera, moving their heads from
side-to-side to try different vantage points and making comments
like "It's very real-life," and "I don't know how you guys do
it." (youtu.be/erUZQ9GK0sE)
Amazon would not elaborate further. But speculation is
growing that the Internet retailer is set to unveil some kind of
smartphone or device in the wake of several hardware launches
over the past year, including the Fire TV streaming box and new
Kindle Fire tablets.
The company has been working on a smartphone for some time,
according to two sources briefed on its plans. But it's unclear
what the Internet retailer can offer consumers beyond what Apple
Inc and Samsung already do.
The Wall Street Journal and several tech blogs report that
Amazon may be working on a phone with a three-dimensional
display.
The last time Bezos hosted a major press briefing in
Seattle, the company introduced new versions of its Kindle Fire
tablets that, among other things, featured video tech-support.
