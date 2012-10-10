By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 Amazon.com Inc
received approval from the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission to sell its high-end Kindle Fire 4G tablets, a
company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Amazon unveiled the new tablets last month, but the devices
had not secured FCC clearance. The company had to put
disclaimers on Web pages and emails promoting the products.
FCC approval is required for wireless communications devices
to assure that they operate safely and do not improperly
interfere with other signals.
The new gadgets are important for Amazon as the world's
largest retailer tries to compete with Apple Inc for a
slice of the booming tablet market.
Amazon brought out a cheap 7 inch Kindle Fire last year, but
the new versions come in larger sizes and the most expensive
models sport 4G LTE wireless connectivity.
Last month, attorneys and analysts familiar with FCC
compliance procedures said the FCC was unlikely to reject the
Amazon devices out of hand, or prolong the approval process past
its shipping date.
But they said it was unusual for a company to announce major
new products without first getting the sign-off from the agency.
Amazon is accepting pre-orders now and plans to ship the 4G
devices on Nov. 20. A company spokeswoman said last month that
Amazon expected to receive FCC approval before Nov. 20.