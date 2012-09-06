By Noel Randewich
| SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 6
Amazon.com Inc's
decision to use a processor made by Texas Instruments Inc
for its newest Kindle Fire tablets has surprised some
investors and experts who thought Nvidia Inc's Tegra 3
chip would be tapped for the high-profile device.
At an event in Santa Monica, California on Thursday, Amazon
Chief Executive Jeff Bezos said TI's OMAP 4470 chip is being
used in the new, higher-end Kindle Fire.
He showed reporters graphs suggesting the OMAP chip has
better bandwidth and computing power than Nvidia's top mobile
component.
"This is a huge surprise," said Evercore analyst Patrick
Wang. "Most people assumed Tegra 3 would be the processor in the
new device."
Shares of Nvidia trimmed gains after Amazon announced the
tablets. The stock was still up 2.85 percent at $13.70, in line
with broad gains in tech stocks. TI's shares were up 3.65
percent at $29.56.
The first Kindle Fire, launched last year, also used a TI
processor, giving TI a foot in the door with Amazon. But
Nvidia's mobile chips have attracted attention from investors
recently, stoking expectations of more design wins.
The company won a victory in July when its Tegra 3 chip
appeared in Google Inc's Nexus 7 tablet, which has seen
brisk sales. And Nvidia has also said its processors would be
used in upcoming Surface tablets made by Microsoft Corp
.
Wang said Amazon's decision not to use Tegra 3 for its new
tablet underscores the cut-throat competition Nvidia faces as it
expands from its core PC graphics-chip business to a mobile
market crowded with larger players like TI and Qualcomm
.
Patrick Moorhead, of Moor Insights & Strategy, was among the
experts who had expected the Tegra chip to appear in the new
Kindle Fire. He said game enthusiasts may be turned off by the
decision not to use Tegra chips, which Nvidia bills as superior
in graphics.
"They probably should have gone with Tegra but they (Amazon)
have a history with TI," Moorhead said.