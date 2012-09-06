A box from Amazon.com is pictured on the porch of a house in Golden, Colorado July 23, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

SANTA MONICA, California Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) showed off the first of several Kindle gadgets expected to be unwrapped on Thursday, a "paperwhite" e-reader with a much sharper screen and longer battery life.

Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, taking the stage at a launch event in Santa Monica, California, is expected to unveil later on Thursday the new Kindle Fire tablet, which takes aim at a market dominated by Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The 3G wireless version that made digital readers mainstream will sell for $179 starting in October, in time for the crucial holiday season. A wifi-only version will go for $119, and the cheapest will carry a $69 price tag -- undercutting the cheapest Barnes and Noble (BKS.N) Nook.

Bezos on Thursday stressed that Amazon saw the Kindle family of e-readers and tablets as a service, with hardware a critical element of its digital content business.

Amazon is competing with Apple, Google Inc (GOOG.O) and other technology companies for a foothold in the booming mobile-device market, because they are fast becoming the preferred tool to access consumer media over the Internet. As the world's largest Internet retailer, it is essential for Amazon to have a major presence in this new sector.

Shares in Amazon, which hit a record high earlier on Thursday, were up 1.1 percent at $249.

