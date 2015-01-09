Jan 9 An under-construction data center of
Amazon.com Inc in Loudoun County, Virginia, caught fire
early on Friday, according to The Carolina's Emergency Incident
Notification Network's page on Twitter. (bit.ly/14ajPKN)
"It was a fire on the roof, involving the roof, roofing
materials and construction materials. Workers who were on the
roof when the fire broke out were able to extricate themselves
safely," said Mary Maguire, a Loudoun County Fire, Rescue and
Emergency Management spokeswoman.
"The call came in at about 10:12 a.m.," said Maguire.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)