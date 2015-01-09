Jan 9 An under-construction data center of Amazon.com Inc in Loudoun County, Virginia, caught fire early on Friday, according to The Carolina's Emergency Incident Notification Network's page on Twitter. (bit.ly/14ajPKN)

"It was a fire on the roof, involving the roof, roofing materials and construction materials. Workers who were on the roof when the fire broke out were able to extricate themselves safely," said Mary Maguire, a Loudoun County Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management spokeswoman.

"The call came in at about 10:12 a.m.," said Maguire.

Amazon was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)