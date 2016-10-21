By David Randall
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 The strength of Amazon.com
Inc's nearly 75 percent rally since February may depend
on how many more brown cardboard boxes end up on the doorsteps
of U.S. consumers this fall.
The share price surge of the internet-based retailer and
cloud services company since the market sell-off at the
beginning of the year has far outpaced the other so-called FANG
stocks of Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, and
Google-parent Alphabet Inc that led the broad U.S.
market in 2015.
Yet some fund managers and analysts say that Amazon.com's
lofty upward trend is leaving the stock primed for a significant
tumble should it not exceed high expectations for growth in its
Prime subscription service, which jumped 50 percent last year.
"This stock is priced for perfection, and if they deliver
merely perfection it will go down," in the short-term, said
Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities in Los
Angeles. "I would be cautious about trading into their
earnings," he said, adding that he thinks that the stock will be
worth more than it is currently a year from now.
The company reports quarterly results on Oct. 27, and is
expected to post a 28.9 percent growth in revenues, to $32.6
billion and a 370.4 percent increase in earnings per share, to
$0.80, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Amazon Prime customers tend to be wealthier, younger and
spend approximately $2,500 on the site per year, a level
approximately 4.5 times greater than non-members, according to
Morgan Stanley.
The company is focused on grabbing more of these customer's
overall spending by moving them into Amazon's low-margin grocery
stores and other bricks-and-mortar retail locations. But that
strategy could backfire, eating into profits at a time when many
investors are expecting Amazon to post significant earnings
growth.
Short interest, a measure of how many investors are betting
that the stock will go down, is up 36 percent, to $4.1 billion,
from its average last year, according to Ihor Dusaniwsky, head
of research at financial analytics firm S3 Partners.
Amazon declined to comment for this story.
The company has added 20 percent more U.S. Prime members
this calendar year, to about 12 million, which is still well
below the approximately 30 million U.S. households that
purchased goods on Amazon since January, according to estimates
by John Blackledge, an analyst at Cowen and Company.
Even so, the level of spending required for the company's
expansion plans is not being accurately reflected in its share
price, which fell approximately 1 percent to $810.32 on
Thursday, said Robert Peck, an analyst at SunTrust.
"We remain believers in the long-term story," Peck said.
However, in the medium-term, SunTrust believes Amazon shares are
baking in expectations of significant revenue growth while not
taking into account the capital expenditures required to support
the growth, he said.
Should the company fail to meet investor's high
expectations, any sell-off would be a buying opportunity, said
Paul Greene, portfolio manager of the $3.9 billion T Rowe Price
Media and Telecommunications fund. At 10 percent of
assets, Amazon has long been the fund's top holding, Greene
said, and he would buy more shares if not for rules that limit
his concentration in individual stocks.
The rally from February does not suggest the stock is now
overpriced, he said, because it had fallen sharply during the
sell-off at the start of the year.
"It was like free money laying on the sidewalk and all you
had to do was pick it up," he said.
He thinks that Amazon's shares are worth significantly more
than where they are trading now because he expects the company's
higher-margin web services business to grow faster than its
retail segment, more than making up for the cost of expanding
into new businesses to lure more Prime members, he said.
"There's momentum in the stock, but that doesn't mean the
stock is over-valued," he said.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Bernard Orr)