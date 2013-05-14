Hudson's Bay eyes major changes, expects more savings
TORONTO, April 5 Canadian department store operator Hudson's Bay Co's said on Wednesday it was actively working on major changes in the business to improve performance and further cut costs.
FRANKFURT May 14 German labour union Verdi called on workers at Amazon.com to stage a strike in the country on Tuesday to put pressure on the global internet retailer to improve pay and benefits.
Amazon employs around 9,000 people in Germany and has come under fire from trade union Verdi for refusing to implement a collective agreement on employment conditions, similar to other mail order and retail firms.
Amazon's German operations were not immediately available to comment.
The union is also pressing for higher basic pay and bigger supplements for night shifts.
Verdi said in a statement on Tuesday that the strike was slated to start at 6 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and would last until the end of the late shift.
In the eastern city of Leipzig, the union is calling for starting pay of 10.66 euros ($13.84) an hour, compared with 9.30 euros now. In Bad Hersfeld, they want pay of 9.83 euro to be increased to 12.18.
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, April 5 Turkish prosecutors are seeking up to 43 years in jail for journalists from a leading opposition newspaper on charges of supporting a terrorist organisation and targeting President Tayyip Erdogan through "asymmetric war methods".
LONDON, April 5 A British burglar who stole 18 stuffed animals including lions, a giraffe and a snarling chimpanzee in a top hat and tie has received a suspended jail sentence, police said on Wednesday.