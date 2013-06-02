FRANKFURT, June 3 Workers at Amazon.com's German operations were set to go on strike on Monday, the third day-long walkout in as many weeks, in a dispute over pay and benefits.

The Verdi union said on Monday it has asked workers to begin the strike at Amazon.com's logistics centres in Bad Hersfeld and Leipzig from 0400 GMT and 0430 GMT, respectively.

About 600 workers at the Bad Hersfeld facility and around 300 in Leipzig went on strike on May 14 and a second day-long strike followed later that month.

Amazon employs around 9,000 people in Germany and has come under fire from Verdi for refusing to implement a collective agreement on employment conditions that matches those of other mail order and retail firms.

Verdi is also pressing for higher basic pay and bigger supplements for night shifts.

In Leipzig, the union is calling for starting pay of 10.66 euros ($13.82) per hour, compared with 9.30 euros now. In Bad Hersfeld it wants the current pay rate of 9.83 euros an hour to be increased to 12.18 euros.

Amazon has said its rates are already at the upper end of what logistics companies pay in Germany. It said that it was willing to continue talks with Verdi but did not see a common basis for negotiations for now.